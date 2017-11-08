Hullco installs new bathroom for local veteran

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More than 5 million U.S. veterans are living with a disability, and facing daily challenges.

As Veteran’s Day approaches, 10 home improvement companies across the nation have each selected a service member to receive a remodeled bathroom.

News 12s Bill Mitchell tells us about Sgt. Billy Bond, who got the new bathroom here in Chattanooga.

There was plenty of activity and noise over at the Billy Bond residence on this day. A crew from Hullco was installing a brand new bathroom under a program called “Baths for the Brave.”

Sgt. Bond did two tours in Iraq and ended up on disability as a result of traumatic brain injuries. He also suffers from PTSD.

He’s not quite sure how he was chosen to receive the honor.

Bond said, “My wife helps out with the veteran’s coalition, uh, and through that I found out about the deal with Hullco. They were trying to help out a veteran, and I happened to be the one that got picked for the project and I’m very thankful for that.”

Hullco president Matt Hullander says his company donated 100% of the time and materials for the project.

It only took one day to complete the job.

Sgt. Bond said, “Its really nice. I’ve been talking with a lot of these guys that work with..they’ve got a couple of veterans…..and I mean, they are just as deserving of this as I am. ”

“It’s a real honor to be here. uh, and help our one of my fellow brothers in arms …normally I wouldn’t be able to afford to help out this amount and there’s a lot we’re putting in here for him and uh, I’m glad to see he’s got a smile on his face and its going to improve his lifestyle.” said Hullco installer Travis Dunn.

Sgt. Bond says there’s one other person who needs to be recognized, his wife.

Bond says, “She’s a wonderful, amazing woman ..she’s been with me all this time . Her name is Sedara, and uh she’s really stuck with me through the thick and thin…there’s been a lot of the thick times. And hopefully..most days are better than others at this point..she’s with me regardless if they are bad or good.”

News 12 thanks you for your service Sgt. Bond.