2 killed in Tennessee plane crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a plane crash has killed two people in Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells news outlets the Piper PA-32 crashed in a field while trying to land at Warren County Memorial Airport on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny did not tell WKRN-TV the names of the two who died.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine what caused the crash.

