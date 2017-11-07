Weather Update: Tuesday Morning , November 7, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Wet start to Tuesday, With Drier And Cooler Weather On The Way!



Scattered showers and storms will move in from the Northwest through the morning. It will stay mild with areas of morning fog and lows in the mid 60’s.

Scattered morning showers and a few storms will move through early Tuesday. A little drier for the afternoon and continued warm with highs in the low 70’s. Clouds, but cooler and drier weather Tuesday night with lows in the low 50’s.

Some leftover clouds Wednesday and continued cool with highs in the upper 50’s to around 60. More sunshine and pleasant weather returns for Thursday and Friday with highs 60-62 and lows near 40.

A partly cloudy and dry day for Saturday with more clouds and some showers moving for Sunday with highs each day in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s. Near normal weather is expected for the first half of next week.