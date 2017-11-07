Storms injure one and damage home in McMinn County

ENGLEWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – A line of severe weather through our northern viewing area this morning left storm damage in McMinn County.

Sheriff Joe Guy posted photos of a damaged trailer home near Englewood.

He also reports that a resident has been taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff says heavy wind downed trees in the areas of County Roads 100, 580, 461 and south of town.

He asks that people avoid the areas for awhile

The sheriff in neighboring Monroe County reports flooding on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater near Highway 322.