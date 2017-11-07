Seattle will elect first woman mayor since 1926

Seattle voters will elect their first female mayor since 1926 on election day, with two female candidates vying for the office. Cary Moon, a 54-year-old urban planner, and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, 59 years of age, are the only two candidates running.

One analyst says it signals a trend for women winning mayoral seats in Washington state. Another factor, however, is the fact that the former mayor, Ed Murray, was forced out of office in September, after several men accused him of sexual abuse decades ago. Murray had successfully pushed through a minimum wage increase and had been widely expected to win re-election.

The race, according to the Spokesman-Review, has centered on planning how the city should adapt to changes spurred by tech giant Amazon, which is based in Seattle. Housing prices are up, there’s more traffic congestion, and a general fear that the poor and middle class won’t be able to afford to live in the city.

Durkan is the establishment candidate and has raised almost $1 million for the race. Moon is running as an outsider with manufacturing experience, having run her family’s business, the Spokesman-Review notes.