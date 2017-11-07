Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively with unflattering photo

Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still pranking each other on social media. Reynolds trolled his wife on Instagram by posting a particularly unflattering photo of the actress.

In the photo, Lively is nearly unrecognizable in an oversized, beat-up puffer jacket, a beanie, sweatpants and black sneakers. The look is a far cry from Lively’s glamorous red carpet ensembles.

Reynolds joked in the caption, “#nofilter.”

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

The post comes two weeks after Lively wished Reynolds a happy birthday, only to post a photo of Reynolds mostly cropped out, standing with Ryan Gosling.

In the photo Reynolds posted, Lively was on set filming her new movie “The Rhythm Section” in Dublin. In it, she plays a heroin-addicted prostitute who makes a shocking discovery about her family. She told Vanity Fair’s “The Limelight” podcast that she thinks it’s important to keep her portrayal of a prostitute realistic.

“You always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, ‘I don’t want the guys to be grossed out by her,'” she said. “We have to still make her kind of sexy … tragically sexy, but you know, music video.”

“If you drive down skid row that’s not what you see. That’s not the truth,” she added. “So it’s really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about.”