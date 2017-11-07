Public shares views on proposed Chattanooga stormwater regulation changes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga City Council held a public hearing on proposed stormwater ordinance changes Tuesday.

People both for and against the changes took five minutes each to share their input.

The hearing lasted over an hour.

Many folks talked about the change that reduces stormwater regulations.

Currently, stay on volume of rainfall is 1.6 inches that would change to 1 inch.

Those against it said it will greatly impact the environment at South Chickamauga Creek.

“We have two endangered species that we would like to keep from disappearing, and we have lots of erosion after floods and lots of development erosion as well because of poor management,” Sandra Kurtz with the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance said.

Those for it said changes will make it affordable for developers to build homes.

“By lowering it from 1.6 to 1.0 we still meet state and federal guidelines, but we also lower the cost of the home. And, so instead of it being a $350,000 home maybe it’s a $240, $260,000 home,” Executive Officer for the Homebuilders Association of Greater Chattanooga Terry Greene said.

The ordinance was discussed during the council meeting, but there was no vote.