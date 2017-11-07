North Georgia Election Results

NORTH GEORGIA (WDEF) – Voters took to the polls in North Georgia today for a number of elections.

Here are some of the results.

In Dade County, The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax failed with 57 percent of residents voting no.

In Trenton, the issue of liquor by the drink has passed. 53 percent of the voters approved the issue.

In Walker County, the TSPLOST tax has passed. 70 percent of residents voted in favor of raising money to help rebuild the roads.

In Whitfield County, there is a new State Representative for District 4.

Kasey Carpenter beat three other candidates, and gained more than 50 percent of the vote to take the election. Carpenter will fill out the term of Bruce Broadrick, who is retiring for health reasons.

Also, residents in Dalton approved a 50 million dollar bond to build a school for 6th and 7th grade. That would help solve overcrowding problems at the middle school and high school.