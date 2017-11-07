North Georgia cities go to the polls today

(WDEF) Polls are open from 7-7 across Georgia on Tuesday for city elections, but there are a few exceptions.

In Ringgold, voting hours are 8-5.

Walker and Dade have county wide votes on resolutions, while Whitfield County is choosing a state lawmaker.

Here is a look at the races on the ballot today:

DADE COUNTY

— T-SPLOST tax vote county wide

— Trenton Police Commissioner

— Trenton Parks Commissioner

— Trenton Liquor by the Drink

WALKER COUNTY

— T-SPLOST tax vote county wide

— LaFayette City Council Ward 1

— Chickamauga City Council

CATOOSA COUNTY

— Ringgold 2 at large city council races

WHITFIELD COUNTY

— Special Election State Rep. District 4

— Dalton New School funding

— Dalton Alderman Ward 2

— Dalton Alderman Ward 4

— 2 Board of Education seats

— Cohutta Mayor

— Cohutta Council

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

— Trion Mayor

— Trion Council seat 1

— Trion School Board seat 5

— Summerville Sunday package sales

— Summerville Sunday liquor by the drink

— Summerville Mayor

— Summerville City Council seats 1 & 2

— Lyerly Mayor

— Lyerly Council seat 1