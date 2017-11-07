North Georgia cities go to the polls today

(WDEF) Polls are open from 7-7 across Georgia on Tuesday for city elections, but there are a few exceptions.
In Ringgold, voting hours are 8-5.
Walker and Dade have county wide votes on resolutions, while Whitfield County is choosing a state lawmaker.
Here is a look at the races on the ballot today:
DADE COUNTY
— T-SPLOST tax vote county wide
— Trenton Police Commissioner
— Trenton Parks Commissioner
— Trenton Liquor by the Drink
WALKER COUNTY
— T-SPLOST tax vote county wide
— LaFayette City Council Ward 1
— Chickamauga City Council
CATOOSA COUNTY
— Ringgold 2 at large city council races
WHITFIELD COUNTY
— Special Election State Rep. District 4
— Dalton New School funding
— Dalton Alderman Ward 2
— Dalton Alderman Ward 4
— 2 Board of Education seats
— Cohutta Mayor
— Cohutta Council
CHATTOOGA COUNTY
— Trion Mayor
— Trion Council seat 1
— Trion School Board seat 5
— Summerville Sunday package sales
— Summerville Sunday liquor by the drink
— Summerville Mayor
— Summerville City Council seats 1 & 2
— Lyerly Mayor
— Lyerly Council seat 1