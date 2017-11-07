Mom charged with child abuse after 3 year old slams into windshield

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WDEF) – A Florida mother faces child abuse charges after an incident in her car.

Pinellas County police say 33 year old Justine Olesky was charged after her 3 year old daughter was injured.

Investigators say she was in a fighter with her boyfriend, while the child was standing next to her.

He left.

So Olesky picked up her daughter, put her in the front passenger seat and took out in her car after him.

Witnesses say she was speeding up to 90 miles an hour when she finally spotted the boyfriend and slammed on her brakes.

The little girl was not restrained and slammed into the front windshield.

The impact shattered the windshield.

Olesky denies the incident, but doesn’t really remember what happened.

She admits the windshield wasn’t shattered before the incident.