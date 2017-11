Lost Cat — Orange Maine coon with long fur and a bushy tail. He has hazel eyes and his back feet are white. We miss him dearly, and want him to come home!

We last saw him on 11/5 off Champion Road, behind Booker T Washington park.

Male

age: 2

Name: Saber

no collar

Neutered

Please call/text Holly Small at 423-385-4852, hollyjw2002@yahoo.com