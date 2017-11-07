Grundy County High School football players previously investigated

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grundy County Sheriff says two of the football players accused of attempted aggravated rape last month, were investigated for a similar incident two years ago. That 2015 case was unfounded, but the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking to see if there might be any other cases of abuse.

After five Grundy County High School football players were accused of abusing a freshman with the metal end of dust mop in the school’s field house, the Sheriff’s Office is looking into if there were previous incidents.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says two years ago there was a report of similar case involving two of the same players, but no one was charged.

“September of 2015 there was an alleged forcible fondling case, that was brought to our attention. What we found was the facts and the evidence of the case didn’t support forcible foundling. So it was an unfounded criminal action. We presented that information to the DA’s office and the DA’s office chose not to pursue that,” Sheriff Shrum said.

Sheriff Shrum issued a subpoena to the Director of Schools and the Department of Children Services asking for five years of reports dealing with hazing, abuse, or sexual assault.

“After this case came to light there were some rumors or allegations that there had been some other incidents that had been reported perhaps to DCS or to the school, but maybe not to the sheriff’s office. And so what we are trying to do is a fact finding investigation,” Sheriff Shrum said.

Sheriff Shrum understands the community wants answers, but says it will take time.

“The one thing we need to make sure folks understand is this is not CSI. This will not be solved in 30 minutes or an hour. In fact we are going to be pillaging through five years of information,” he said.

The five suspects are expected to be in court on November 15 for a status update.