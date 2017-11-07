Five Star Recruit Cade Mays Decommits From Tennessee

It appears the uncertainty regarding Butch Jones future on Rocky Top has spilled over into Tennessee’s recruiting.

Tuesday, a five star recruit from the Vols own backyard has decommitted.

Knox Catholic offensive lineman Cade Mays announced on his twitter page today that he was no longer verbally committed to Tennessee.

Mays is the Vols fourth decommit since October 1st.

The 6-6, 327-pound Mays was listed as the 19th best prospect in the nation according to ESPN.