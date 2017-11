CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 27 year old Bryan Williamson was shot Monday evening on Shepherd Road.

It happened in the 2100 block of Shepherd Road around 7:30.

Williamson ran to the Shepherd Recreation Center to get help.

He was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Williamson told police he was walking down the road when he was shot, but couldn’t identify the shooter.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.