Chattanooga Police bust “dab lab”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (News Release) – Chattanooga Police confiscate more than 20 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of cannabis oil, and drug paraphernalia while assisting the Chattanooga Fire Department on a call.

At 1:06 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, Chattanooga Police Officers were called to back up the CFD at a in-room fire call at the Extended Stay America on Airpark Drive.

Once the fire was extinguished, Arson Investigators contacted CPD Narcotics Officers regarding the discovery of numerous large packages of of marijuana, a box of the finished oil, and numerous other items to be processed.

These items are now being held at the CPD Property Division.

There were no reported injuries and the room was found unoccupied.

Warrants are active and on file for two suspects.