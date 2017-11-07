Chattanooga Councilwoman holds public safety meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Monday, Chattanooga District 9 Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod held a public safety meeting at the East Chattanooga Recreation Center.

It was an informative meeting on how the community can get control of their own block and reduce crime.

“In this area, the east Chattanooga area you know crime is high and people have that fear factor of I don’t want to come outside you know we just don’t trust the police coming and handling the situation,” Councilwoman Coonrod said.

A crowd came to listen and share their own thoughts on what they would like to see in their area, and discussed risk factors for the community.

Councilwoman Coonrod also stressed the importance of people getting to know their neighbor and others in the community.

“if we get engaged with our members in our community, invite them over. We go over to them and we get to really understand the individual then we will have a better understanding that can build relationships with each other,” she said.

Chattanooga Police Captain Jerri Sutton spoke at the meeting.

Captain Sutton said it’s necessary that the community and police have a relationship, and that each do their part to make it happen.

“For police officers to get to know citizens, citizens have to be open and vulnerable for us to get to know them. And the same way that we go and try to institute conversation, they have to do the same thing in order to get to know us, what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to help them, and how and when and where we’re available,” Capt. Sutton said.

Councilwoman Coonrod added that her top priority is for her district is to bridge the gap between people and the police.

She said she hopes to have more meetings like this in the future.