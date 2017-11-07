Baylor Ignored Their 3-7 Record in Opening Round Playoff Victory Over Ensworth

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor entered the playoffs with a 3-7 record, and they faced an Ensworth team that beat’em by two touchdowns in the regular season.

But the Red Raiders didn’t let their record or opponent faze them, as they knocked off the Tigers 28-20 to advance to the quarterfinals this Friday.

It doesn’t seem many Baylor fans expected the Red Raiders to pull off the upset in the first round of the playoffs.

Reporter:”Did you surprise people when you beat Ensworth on the road Friday night?”

Said offensive lineman Walker Culver:”We did a lot I think. I think when I came back to school, I had teachers and students ask me how did you do it? What happened?”

Yeah what happened?

Well for one thing, the Red Raiders are now healthy.

Said receiver Jaylon Baker:”Beginning of the year, we had quite a few injuries from starters. I feel like that affected our record this season.”

Said head coach Phil Massey:”Over the course of this year, there were points in the season we had as many as six starters out at one time.”

Never easy winning without a bunch of starters, especially with the schedule Baylor had.

Said Massey:”We played a Marist team out of Atlanta that is still undefeated down there. We played Knox Catholic, who will possibly be a state champion this year. You take those things into consideration too and try to make sure that your guys understand those things, and they don’t just focus strictly on the record.”

Said Culver:”Our coaches really just emphasized that we are 0-0 currently in the playoffs. No one remembers what you do in August. It’s all about November.”

Baylor is becoming one of those March Madness bracket busters.

They upset MUS in 2016.

Said Massey:”Last year we were a six seed and actually ended up playing a number one team out of the west, and we won.”

Baylor plays MBA on Friday.

The Red Radiers lost 24-23 to Big Red in their regular season finale.

Said Baker:”I know we are more than confident going into this game. Hopefully we can get 2-0 in the playoffs and get to state.”