Yellen ally William Dudley, NY Fed chief, to retire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW YORK – William C. Dudley will retire as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York next year.

The retirement will open the way for new leadership of the system’s largest reserve bank. Dudley’s term ends in 2019 and he plans the retirement for the middle of 2018 to make sure a successor is in place.

Dudley is a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is being replaced by Jerome Powell when her term ends in February.

Dudley played a major role in the Fed’s response to the 2008 financial crisis and has supported Yellen’s cautious efforts to raise interest rates.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

Police arrest suspect in Sunday night deadly shooting
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police arrest suspect in Sunday night deadly shooting
Read More»
Volunteers prepared 100,000 meals at Southern Adventist University
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers prepared 100,000 meals at Southern Adventist University
Read More»
Walker County
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bikers make toy run in Walker County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now