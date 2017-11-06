Weather Update: Monday Morning , November 6, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above average temperatures continue for the start of the work week…but that will soon change.



Mostly cloudy conditions to begin the week, along with temps well above normal.

Increasing clouds thru the morning. Temperatures remain mild – only dropping into the low 60s on Monday morning.

Some clouds and mild temperatures continue into Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Monday, especially the first half of the day. Temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Overnight, not much change. Clouds & fog, with lows in the 60’s.

Similar conditions expected Tuesday. Rain chances up a bit on Wednesday as a front moves through, dropping highs closer to 60° for the second half of the week.

Rain chance again early Thursday. Then more sunshine for Friday and the early part of the weekend. Rain returns by Sunday.