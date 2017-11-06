Trump tweets approval of Saudi Arabian arrests

In tweets Monday evening, President Trump appeared to endorse Saudi Arabian King Salman’s decision to remove a prince who headed the National Guard and create a new “anti-corruption” committee on Saturday.

As part of the probe, which is overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, dozens of princes and high-ranking officials have been arrested. Among them was Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a billionaire who clashed with Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing….” the president tweeted.

He completed the statement with a second tweet.

“….Some of those they are harshly treating have been ‘milking’ their country for years!” he wrote.

The White House did not acknowledge the arrests in an earlier statement on Sunday regarding a phone call between Mr. Trump and Salman.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke yesterday with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,” statement reads. “King Salman expressed his condolences for the recent terrorist attack in New York City. President Trump thanked the King for his support and emphasized America’s commitment to defeating ISIS.”