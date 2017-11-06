Teenager killed in ATV wreck in Georgia

EASTMAN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died in an ATV wreck in Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Brian Screws told news outlets that Jhett Hendrix failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the side of a pickup truck. The accident happened Saturday in Eastman.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith says Hendrix was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details have not been released.

