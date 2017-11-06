See the new trailer for “Fifty Shades Freed”

The new trailer for “Fifty Shades Freed” is here, and fans will finally get to see Anastasia Steele become Mrs. Christian Grey.

The trailer shows a glimpse into the wedding and Anastasia’s glamorous new life as Mrs. Grey that includes plenty of luxurious gifts from her husband, including a mansion that she calls “perfect.”

But all is not well with the Greys, played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The new trailer shows that Jack, a man from Anastasia’s past, has come back to haunt her, and Anastasia suspects that Christian might not be a faithful husband. It also appears that the Greys have a stalker, and Anastasia even carries a gun with her.

“Fifty Shades Freed” is the third movie in the series; the previous film, “Fifty Shades Darker,” ended with Anastasia and Christian getting engaged. “Fifty Shades Darker” was panned by critics but did well at the box office.

The movie will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.

[embedded content]