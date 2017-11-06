Police arrest suspect in Sunday night deadly shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police made an arrest in Sunday night deadly shooting on Baldwin Street.

The body of 39-year-old Willie Bacon was found after 7 PM at the intersection of East 11th and Baldwin Street. Bacon had been shot.

Police took Jamaal Mayes into custody at the scene.

Mayes is charged with Criminal Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

“I’m very proud of the CPD Officers and Investigators who quickly located and arrested the suspect in this case,” said CPD Chief David Roddy. “I also want to acknowledge and thank the community members who contacted officers with information that ultimately led to the arrest of Jamaal Mayes. Our city will be a safer place when we all work together.”