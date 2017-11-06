Paul Manafort, Rick Gates appear at federal court — live updates

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates are appearing before a federal judge for the third time following their indictment by a grand jury last week.

Monday’s hearing is being viewed as an attempt by defense attorneys to seek to alter terms of confinement for the two men, who are being held under house arrest.

In court documents filed this weekend, Manafort had offered to post his $3 million Trump Tower apartment as part of a $12.5 million bail package following his indictment last week, CBS News’ Paula Reid reported.

The package also includes a New York condo in Chinatown and his residence in Palm Beach.

Manafort hopes this will convince the judge to relax his home confinement and his GPS monitoring requirement. During his status hearing on Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson at the U.S. District Court in D.C. did not seem willing to relax GPS monitoring, suggesting she still thinks there is a flight risk, but said she would be more open to relaxing home confinement and asked his lawyers to present a package ahead of his Monday morning hearing.

Jackson reprimanded Manafort’s attorney as she reminded all lawyers to review statutes on disclosing information about criminal cases. Singling out Manafort’s lawyer Kevin Downing for talking to the media after Manafort appeared in court for his indictment Monday, she warned, “This is a criminal trial, not a public relations campaign.”

The 31-page indictment against Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates contains 12 counts including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S., unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading statements surrounding the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), false statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Both Manafort and Gates have been confined at home since they turned themselves into the FBI last week. Under confinement rules, they can only leave to see counsel, come to court or for any medical and religious obligations.