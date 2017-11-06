Nancy Pelosi says impeaching Trump should not be Democrats' priority

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t believe impeaching President Trump should be Democrats’ priority if they are able to win back control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, the California Democrat was asked if Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, is right in saying that impeaching Mr. Trump would be the first thing she would do if Democrats win the majority.

“No. I believe that, whatever we do, we have a responsibility, first and foremost, to unify the nation. Second of all, you can’t go down any path without the facts and the law. If that’s there, perhaps it will come out in these investigations,” she said.

Pelosi said that the left of the Democratic Party is “still annoyed with me” for not impeaching President George W. Bush for going into Iraq.

“What could be worse than that? But the fact is that we have got to really be saying what this election means to people in their lives. Somebody has some facts that come forth about President Trump, let the chips fall where they may. But it’s not someplace that I think we should go,” Pelosi said.

This comes as billionaire activist Tom Steyer is calling on Democratic lawmakers to fight for the impeachment of Mr. Trump.

“Given that it is clear for all to see that Trump is not fit for office, the question of impeachment becomes a very real issue when Democrats take back the House and Senate, which makes it imperative that the public deserves to know where every Democrat stands on the issue of the highest import to the lives of every single American now, before those elections happen,” Steyer recently wrote to Democrats in the House and Senate.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, recently formally introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump, but there will likely be no legislative movement on it.