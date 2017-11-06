Kitchen fire at Chattanooga apartment complex

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A kitchen fire at a Chattanooga Apartment complex has been ruled accidental.

Around 5:00 this afternoon, Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Marina Pointe Apartments on Lake Resort Drive.

Crews arriving found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the top floor of the four-story apartment building.

Firefighters with Squad 11 used portable fire extinguishers to completely extinguish the flames.

Chief Hampton said most of the fire damage was contained to the top of the stove and microwave.

No injuries were reported.

The occupants did have renter’s insurance.