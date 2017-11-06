Four charged in Bradley County chase

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officers arrested four suspects on drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Deputies tried to stop a blue van on North Ocoee Street, but it did not stop.

The chase didn’t last long because a detective got his vehicle in front of the van and they collided.

A drug dog alerted on the vehicle, so officers searched it.

They say they found 4 ounces of meth, 2 loaded handguns, and drug paraphernalia.

Three of the suspects are from Lithia Springs, Georgia.

The fourth was a passenger from Cleveland, 36 year old Tyson Lynn Vaughn,

He faces meth, paraphernalia and gun charges.