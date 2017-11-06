CMA apologizes for media restrictions

The Country Music Association apologized after announcing controversial media restrictions that asked journalists to avoid asking any questions about the Las Vegas shooting, gun rights or political affiliations at its upcoming awards show. CMA has rescinded the restrictions.

“CMA apologizes for the recently distributed restrictions in the CMA Awards media guidelines, which have since been lifted,” the organization said in a statement on Friday. “The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate Country Music.”

In the original media guidelines for this Wednesday’s 51st annual CMA Awards held in Nashville, Tennessee, CMA said journalists who asked about the aforementioned topics risked losing their media credentials and being escorted out by security guards. The association said they wanted artists at the show “to feel comfortable talking to press.”

But the CMA restrictions prompted blowback from musicians like Brad Paisley, who is co-hosting the show, Maren Morris, Cam and Ryan Adams.

Paisley tweeted on Friday, “I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines.”

I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3…2….1….. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let’s keep it that way. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 3, 2017

THANK YOU, @BradPaisley – this is embarrassing and has been taken way too far. You can encourage respect without silencing people, #CMA https://t.co/58pBDV6LLm — Cam (@camcountry) November 3, 2017

Updated #CMA topics:

-Grandpas’rockinchair

-Butter beans

-Randy

-Jumpin over crazy stuff

-Mustard & relish

-Meatgas

-Dusty Rhodes

-Tatertots https://t.co/UBdVjGXepK — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) November 3, 2017

Later, Paisley praised CMA for “doing the right thing.”