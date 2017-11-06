Chattanooga Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Chattanooga, Tenn. – Around 5:00 this afternoon Chattanooga firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at Marina Pointe Apartments on Lake Resort Drive.

Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton was first on the scene, reporting heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the top floor of the four-story apartment building.

The resident told firefighters that he had the fire out, but it continued to re-ignite.

Firefighters with Squad 11 arrived moments and used portable fire extinguishers to completely extinguish the flames.

Chief Hampton said most of the fire damage was contained to the top of the stove and microwave.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental. Fortunately, the occupants did have renter’s insurance.

Share:

Related Videos

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters put out small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Winners of fire safety posters announced at Fire Prevention Week Awards
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Fire investigating a 2-alarm apartment fire
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now