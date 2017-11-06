Browns' Gordon says he drank or used drugs before NFL games

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — On the cusp of his return from NFL suspension, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon says he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his career.

Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis last week by Commissioner Roger Goodell, tells GQ magazine he drank or smoked marijuana before games. He added “a bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.”

Gordon said he was under the influence “every game. Probably every game of my career.”

Gordon is scheduled to report to the Browns’ facility on Tuesday. On Monday, executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said the team has had limited contact with Gordon since his reinstatement.

The 26-year-old has been granted another chance by Goodell. He’s allowed to attend team meetings and work out by himself, and as long as he fulfills requirements, Gordon can begin practicing with the Browns on Nov. 20.

Gordon has missed 51 games since 2014 due to suspensions.

