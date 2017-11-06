Bama Loses Linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton and Mack Wilson For Rest of Regular Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton and Mack Wilson are out for at least the rest of the regular season.

Both were hurt in Saturday’s 24-10 win over LSU.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday that Hamilton had surgery on his right knee. He says Wilson is out four to six weeks with a foot injury and could return for the postseason.

Saban says safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also will miss practice Monday with a left hamstring injury.

Hamilton saw his junior season end early with an injury to the same knee in the Southeastern Conference championship game. He’s tied for second on the team with 40 tackles.

Wilson has 21 tackles and three interceptions. Alabama already had lost two key linebackers for the season in the opener.

The top-ranked Tide visits No. 18 Mississippi State on Saturday.

