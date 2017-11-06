Ambulance driver pleads to lesser charge in Georgia crash

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Former Puckett EMS ambulance driver Crystin Keys entered a guilty plea Monday morning from a crash this summer in which a patient died.

The wreck happened in Rome in June.

The ambulance flipped on its side, killing 45 year old Tony Patterson from LaFayette (photo by Kickin’ 103.5).

She was originally charged with vehicular homicide, but pleaded today to only failure to maintain lane, according to her attorney.

Keys said she relied on caffeinated drinks to keep her alert on long shifts, but she had given them up because she was pregnant.

Attorney McCracken Poston said “We were developing a defense based upon a possible involuntary blackout based on a medical issue.”

“Crystin suffered from what was diagnosed as a ‘QT Interval’ episode, which involves the electrical impulses to her heart,” her attorney added, “This was going to be argued at trial as well documented reasonable doubt of her guilt, but the compassion expressed by the family of the late Tony Patterson caused both the prosecution and the defense to take a second look at the case.”

The family told the District Attorney that they would be satisfied with the vehicular homicide count being dismissed.

Keys will get a suspended sentence and pay a fine of $84.90 for court costs.