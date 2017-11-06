21st Century Fox reportedly in deal talks with Disney

21st Century Fox (FOXA) has held talks to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney (DIS), a deal that would create a seismic shift in the media and entertainment industry, according to a report

Talks between the corporate parents of the 20th Century Fox film studio and the Walt Disney World Resort have taken place over the past few weeks but aren’t considered currently active, although they could be revisited given their “on again, off again” nature, CNBC’s David Faber reported. Such a transaction, though, would be complicated given the potential antitrust issues.

Burbank, Calif.-based Disney would acquire Fox’s movie and TV production businesses along with entertainment networks such as National Geographic and FX, CNBC said. It wouldn’t buy the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports, the Fox News and Business channels or the company’s local television affiliates.

Shares of 21st Century Fox, which are controlled by the Murdoch family, rose $1.40, or 5.6 percent to $26.37 in early afternoon trading. Shares of Disney, which owns Marvel, Pixar among other entertainment brands, rose 1 percent to $99.76.

Officials from Fox and Disney couldn’t immediately be reached.