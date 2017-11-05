Wilcox Boulevard Traffic Crash

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash on Saturday at 3012 Wilcox Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the driver and the motorcycle on the ground.

The motorcyclist, Gary Fitch, 37, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

CPD Traffic Investigators determined the motorcycle failed to maintain its lane, left the roadway, and was laid down.

The Chattanooga Fire Department also responded to the scene and officers with the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with additional information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.

