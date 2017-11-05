Weather Update: Sunday, November 5, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Little Unsettled & Warmer Through The Weekend !



Some clouds around early and a few areas of fog. Isolated showers possible early. Temperatures mild throughout the day. Highs will climb about 10° above average.

Sunset will be at 5:42 pm Eastern on Sunday.

Some clouds and mild temperatures continue into Monday. A few showers possible again Monday.

Similar conditions expected Tuesday. Rain chances up a bit on Wednesday as a front moves through, dropping highs closer to 60° for the second half of the week.

Rain chance again early Thursday. Then more sunshine for Friday and the early part of the weekend.