November 5, 2017, 6:33 PM | Wednesday marks one year since President Trump was elected. Sunday marked Mr. Trump’s first trip to Asia, starting in Japan. A new poll out Sunday shows Mr. Trump’s approval rating at this point in his presidency is lower than any U.S. president in seven decades. Just 37 percent approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job. Margaret Brennan reports.

