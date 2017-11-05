Ta-Nehisi Coates on race, hope and speaking out

November 5, 2017, 10:13 AM | Ta-Nahesi Coates, a mild-mannered, even shy writer for The Atlantic, has become a celebrity intellectual as his books about race have become bestsellers. The recipient of a National Book Award and a so-called MacArthur “genius grant,” Coates talks to correspondent Martha Teichner about his latest book, “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy”; about white supremacism; and about writing of today’s conflicted America without offering the comfort of happy endings.

