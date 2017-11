COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS News) — Police say a soldier was shot and wounded in a fight outside a Colorado Springs bar.

Police say the three soldiers were leaving a local bar when a fight that began inside continued into the parking lot, CBS Denver reports.

One of the soldiers was shot in the arm and leg and rushed to the hospital. He is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say two people were detained but have not been formally arrested.

No names have been released.