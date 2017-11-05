Police investigating shooting on East 11th Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to East 11th Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Dispatch says officers were responding to reports of a person shot.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence on E. 11th St. in Chattanooga. Dispatch says @ChattanoogaPD are responding to reports of a person shot. pic.twitter.com/jLwEiSlUD6 — Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) November 6, 2017

Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal confirms a person was shot.

Details are limited at this time. News 12 Now is working to get more information.