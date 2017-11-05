Needham Family reflects on help from Maclellan Shelter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In just three weeks, the grateful gobbler walk will take place in the scenic city.

A Chattanooga Family has something to be so grateful for this year.

After going through periods of homelessness, they finally have a place to call home.

The family of 7 says that after sleeping in parking lots and behind shopping centers they are eternally grateful for the help they received.

Sabrin Needham says, “If there is one place that you are thinking about giving back I would strongly suggest please donate to the McClenan Family Shelter because there are a lot of families out there that can use your donation.”

Damon Needham says, “Don’t ever pass up anybody who is in need of help. At least try to give them the shirt off your back because you never know somebody could be watching and it could change their life and they could end up doing the same thing in the future and start paying it forward.”

The shelter that helped them is the Maclellan Shelter for Families and they will be raising money through the Grateful Gobbler walk.

The walk is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day at 8 AM at Coolidge Park.

If you would like to give or participate you can find the info on http://gratefulgobblerwalk.org.