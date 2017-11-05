Local officials react on social media to Texas church shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Several local officials reacted on social media Sunday to the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Hamilton County Commissioner for District 3 Greg Martin tweeted:

My heart is broken for those in Sutherland, TX. I just can’t imagine their pain and bewilderment. Prayers for a… https://t.co/g1gtPbvViI — Greg Martin (@tnvolgregmartin) November 5, 2017

US Senator Bob Corker tweeted:

Devastating reports of a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. As we await more details, I am praying for all those affected. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 5, 2017

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann representing the 3rd district of Tennessee tweeted:

Please join me in praying for city of Sutherland Springs, Texas, & all who are suffering after the horrible shooting. My heart is with you. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) November 5, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted.