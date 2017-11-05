Local officials react on social media to Texas church shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Several local officials reacted on social media Sunday to the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Hamilton County Commissioner for District 3 Greg Martin tweeted:
My heart is broken for those in Sutherland, TX. I just can’t imagine their pain and bewilderment. Prayers for a… https://t.co/g1gtPbvViI
— Greg Martin (@tnvolgregmartin) November 5, 2017
US Senator Bob Corker tweeted:
Devastating reports of a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. As we await more details, I am praying for all those affected.
— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 5, 2017
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann representing the 3rd district of Tennessee tweeted:
Please join me in praying for city of Sutherland Springs, Texas, & all who are suffering after the horrible shooting. My heart is with you.
— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) November 5, 2017
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted.
Praying for the victims affected by the church shooting & first-responders dealing with the aftermath in Sutherland Springs, TX
— Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 5, 2017