Jann Wenner on Rolling Stone at 50

Rolling Stone magazine is marking its 50th anniversary with a new HBO documentary, a giant coffee-table book, and a retrospective at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Editor and publisher Jann Wenner, who was a 21-year-old with no magazine experience when he launched Rolling Stone in 1967, talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about the magazine's impact, and how it came to represent the voice of the rock generation.

