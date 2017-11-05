Hamilton Place kicks off holiday season with parade

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton Place Mall kicked off the season a little early with a Christmas parade Saturday morning.

Schools, dance teams, businesses, and other groups walked the perimeter of the mall.

They passed out candy to dozens of people along the way.



Many groups like the Chattanooga Police Department supported different causes like breast cancer and domestic violence at the parade as well.



The mall and the Forgotten Child Fund collected Christmas gifts that will be given to families in need this Christmas.