Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea’s nukes

WASHINGTON (AP) – The only way to locate and destroy with complete certainty all components of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is through a ground invasion.

That blunt assessment from the Pentagon is in response to a letter from two Democratic congressmen asking about casualty assessments in a conflict with North Korea.

Rear Adm. Michael J. Dumont of the Joint Staff offered the assessment in response to a letter from Reps. Ted Lieu of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

Dumont noted the U.S. is evaluating North Korea’s ability to target heavily populated areas of South Korea with long-range artillery, rockets and ballistic missiles.

He also pointed out that Seoul, the South’s capital with a population of 25 million, is just 35 miles from the demilitarized zone.

