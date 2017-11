November 5, 2017, 9:54 AM | A grade-school friendship between two Queens, N.Y., teenagers would lead to one of the most popular partnerships in American musical history – and one of the most complicated. Singer Art Garfunkel talks with Rita Braver about stepping out of the shadow of Paul Simon, and his new memoir, “What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man.”

