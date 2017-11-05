15 players protest anthem before week 9 games

(AP) – Associated Press journalists counted 15 NFL players protesting during the national anthem before week 9 games.

After five players protested before the early kickoffs, 10 more protested before the late-afternoon games.

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, linebacker Eli Harold and receiver Marquise Goodwin knelt during the anthem before their game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Reid, a close friend of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has been one of the leaders of the protest movement.

Six active players and at least one active player for the Seattle Seahawks were sitting for the anthem prior to a game with the Washington Redskins.

The majority of the Seahawks defensive line has been sitting during the anthem for most of the season.

Newly acquired left tackle Duane Brown took a knee.

