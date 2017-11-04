Woman arrested for passing barricade, dragging officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman is in custody after driving past a barricade and dragging an officer with her car.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police say 25-year-old Dana Lewton, of Savannah, was arrested Saturday and faces charges of failing to obey a police officer directing traffic, driving on a closed road and hit-and-run.

Lewton was trying to get to a fast food restaurant about 8:30 a.m. when she drove onto a part of Washington Street that was closed for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Officer Corey Stevens asked her to turn around, but she ignored.

When another officer tried to wave her down, she turned her car around and returned to Stevens who reached into the vehicle when it slowed.

Lewton then fled, resulting in Stevens being dragged.

Officers located Lewton and arrested her.

