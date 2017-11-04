Why it's so difficult for social media platforms to police fake accounts

November 4, 2017, 7:46 AM | Lawmakers slammed executives of social media companies at this week’s congressional hearings. The panel demanded to know why Russian operatives were allowed to purchase ads that reached millions of Americans before, during and after last year’s presidential election. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nick Thompson joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how fake accounts are more damaging than political ads and why social media companies are having a tough time assessing the scope of the Russian influence operation.

