November 4, 2017, 8:01 AM | President Trump continues to face questions about the ongoing Russia investigation. He has expressed frustration over special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the latest revelations and what George Papadopoulos’s designation as a “proactive cooperator” could mean for the overall probe.

