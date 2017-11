November 4, 2017, 7:03 AM | President Trump heads to Asia Saturday for a trip that will take him through five countries. While there he’ll push for increased pressure on North Korea, meet with China’s president, attend an economic summit, and go one-on-one with the controversial president of the Philippines. Meanwhile, questions persist at home about Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump campaign. Jamie Yuccas reports.

